Top 5 Plays of the Week – Goddard’s grand slam snags number one

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a week filled with great games across the area, we have the spring edition of Top 5 Plays of the Week!

5. Rockford University's Annika Bartz leads off with a homer in the NACC South Division elimination game against Benedictine. The Lady Regents fall 9-4, but win 23 games, the most in 15 years for the program.

4. Boylan's Olivia Fabiano scores a nice goal that deflects off the post and in. The Lady Titans win that one against Belvidere North, 3-1.

3. Guilford at Hononegah girls soccer, Guilford goalkeeper Taylor Gallaher makes a great save after coming out of the net to knock a ball away. Hononegah wins 3-0.

2. Hononegah baseball flashing the leather turning a 5-4-3 double play against Guilford. The Indians sweep the weekend series with the Vikings behind two great pitching performances.

1. Sticking with Hononegah baseball, a big week for them started here Noah Goddard with a grand slam against division rival Boylan, that paved the way for an 11-1 victory on Wednesday.

