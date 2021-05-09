Stateline Area summer camps are gearing up to offer local children a great summer

ROCKFORD (WREX)- After missing out on last year's summer camp activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple summer camps in the Stateline region are gearing up for what will potentially be a fantastic post-pandemic summer.

This summer more camps are opening up! Many will have limited capacity, and new rules in place to keep your kids safe.

This guide has full day, week-long, multi-day and one-time classes, camps, events and even virtual camps. These camps are held throughout Rockford, Beloit, Belvidere, Machesney Park, Rockton, Roscoe, and more.

Register early if you want to send your kids to camp this year! Please go visit Rockford Area summer camp guide to figure out which camp would go fit for your child. Have a great summer of 2021

2021 Rockford Area Summer Camp Guide | Stateline Kids