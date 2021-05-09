South Beloit women celebrates birth of ‘miracle’ child on Mother’s Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hundred of women across the Stateline will celebrate their Mother's Day with a new addition to their family, but none of them have a story like Talitha Wiggins.

At 40-years-old, Wiggins was enjoying life with her 24-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter while running a business. Wiggins scheduled a surgery last spring so she wouldn't have to worry about having kids anymore, but it got postponed due to COVID-19.

When Wiggins went back to get blood work and reschedule the appointment, the doctors told her they would be scheduling a different type of appointment.

"(They told me) we're going to find out your due date," Wiggins said. "Due Date for what? Turns out we had something in the oven."

Baby Cheoncello Jr., or as the family calls him Chi Chi seemed to know he was a miracle, even in the womb. At one of Wiggins' ultrasounds, the image showed Chi Chi giving a thumbs up to the camera and his mother.

Cheoncello giving a 'thumbs up' during an ultrasound

"He was like, 'Yeah, I'm here," Wiggins said. "It's unbelievable, he's heaven sent, there's no doubt about it."

Usually, Wiggins has some high standards for Mother's Day, but this year, she wants only one thing.

"Mother's Day is special to me because usually I want something because I do everything for everybody," Wiggins said. "This year, I don't want anything. This one is enough."

Chi Chi is currently at SwedishAmerican's NICU unit. He was born nearly two months before his due date, but Wiggins said he's growing and progressing well. Wiggins believes he will come home in early June and wanted to thank all the doctors and nurses who helped her and Chi Chi along the way.