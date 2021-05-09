Pierre ‘Pete’ du Pont IV dies; ran for president in 1988

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Pierre S. “Pete” du Pont IV, a former Delaware governor and congressman who sought the 1988 Republican presidential nomination, has died. He was 86. Born to wealth and status, du Pont broke with family tradition, forgoing a comfortable career with his family’s chemical company for a life in politics. Du Pont announced his bid for the GOP presidential nomination in 1986 but dropped out 17 months later after poor finishes in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.