Mother’s Day spending expected to top $28 Billion
(CNN) -- We're not skimping on Mom this Mother's Day.
The National Retail Federation (NRF) say's Mother's Day spending is expected to total $28 Billion. That's up more than $1 Billion from 2020.
According to the group's annual survey, consumers are planning to spend an average of $220. Nearly half of respondents say they are giving mom a special outing, such as brunch or other activity.
This is slightly up from 2020, but still below pre-pandemic levels.