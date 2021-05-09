Mother’s Day spending expected to top $28 Billion

(CNN) -- We're not skimping on Mom this Mother's Day.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) say's Mother's Day spending is expected to total $28 Billion. That's up more than $1 Billion from 2020.

According to the group's annual survey, consumers are planning to spend an average of $220. Nearly half of respondents say they are giving mom a special outing, such as brunch or other activity.

This is slightly up from 2020, but still below pre-pandemic levels.