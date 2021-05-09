Man shot to death at Vancouver’s airport in gang incident

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — A man has been shot to death at the Vancouver International Airport in what authorities say appears to a gang-related incident. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say officers intercepted a suspected getaway vehicle shortly after Sunday’s shooting at the airport and were fired on from the car. The police say an unspecified number of suspects escaped, and no officers were injured. Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says on Twitter that the shooting was disturbing and indicates it was tied to gang activities. There has been a string of shootings in the Vancouver area over the last several days, including two separate daytime shooting deaths in busy shopping malls. Police have said both were targeted killings. One of the victims was a prison corrections officer.