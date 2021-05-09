IDPH announces 1,741 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD (WREX)-The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,741 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,354,967 cases, including 22,223 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of last night, 1,870 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 452 patients were in the ICU and 232 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 9,908,489 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 73,622 doses. Yesterday, 80,843 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

