Experts say cyberattack on US pipeline is a wake-up call

NEW YORK (AP) --Colonial Pipeline's oil pipeline shutdown in response to a ransomware attack stretched into a third day on Sunday.

Although gas prices are unlikely to be affected if normal operations resume in the next few days, the attack, the worst cyberattack to date on U.S. critical infrastructure, should serve as a wake up call to companies about the vulnerabilities they face from such attacks, experts said.

The federal government is working with the Georgia-based company, which shut down a major pipeline transporting fuel across the East Coast after the attack.