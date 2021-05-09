EAA Chapter 1414 hosts pancake breakfast fundraiser

POPLAR GROVE(WREX)— The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1414 hosted a pancake breakfast today in poplar grove on Sunday.

Along with pancakes, people were able to get sausage and bacon and a free airplane ride for kids.

Last year, the chapter wasn't able to host any fundraising events because of the pandemic.

That's why the chapter says it's grateful people came out to support them on Sunday.

"It's great seeing people around. People I haven't seen in well over a year. So it's nice to have other people around. Other people who are interested in aviation, and listen to ot their stories that they are telling," said chapter president dean may.

The EAA says it will host more events from now through October