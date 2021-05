LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks acquired Gabby Williams from the Chicago Sky for rookie Stephanie Watts and the rights to German guard Leonie Fiebich. Williams, the No. 4 pick in the 2018 draft, was put on the suspended list for the season by Chicago because she will be with the French national team preparing for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The Sparks said that Williams will remain on the suspended list.