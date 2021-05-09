2 Catholic bishops at odds over Biden receiving Communion

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco and Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego share Roman Catholicism as a faith and California as their home base. Yet there’s a deep gulf between them in the debate over whether Catholic politicians who support abortion rights should be denied Communion. Cordileone has made clear his view that such political figures — including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — should not receive Communion. McElroy, meanwhile, says the campaign to exclude Catholic officials over the abortion issue will have destructive consequences. Communion, he says, “is being weaponized and deployed as a tool in political warfare.”