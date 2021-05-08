Skip to Content

Rockford Speedway Opens for 74th Season

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The tradition continues in Machesney Park as the Rockford Speedway opened the gates for another opening night, marking the 74th year of racing in Rockford. Two main events finished before three other events were canceled due to rain. Even though it was a shortened night of racing, it was great to see fans enjoy themselves for the start of another year.

"The enthusiasm is just bubbling everywhere," said Rockford Speedway General Manager David Deery. "Everybody's excited to be back, they're thrilled to be here and we're excited it's great. 74 years strong here at Rockford Speedway, and we look forward to keep going on and every Saturday night this summer."

The Speedway's next race is "Ladies Night" on May 15.

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

