Rockford Speedway Opens for 74th Season

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The tradition continues in Machesney Park as the Rockford Speedway opened the gates for another opening night, marking the 74th year of racing in Rockford. Two main events finished before three other events were canceled due to rain. Even though it was a shortened night of racing, it was great to see fans enjoy themselves for the start of another year.

"The enthusiasm is just bubbling everywhere," said Rockford Speedway General Manager David Deery. "Everybody's excited to be back, they're thrilled to be here and we're excited it's great. 74 years strong here at Rockford Speedway, and we look forward to keep going on and every Saturday night this summer."

The Speedway's next race is "Ladies Night" on May 15.