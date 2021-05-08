Rockford Lutheran High School students donated goods and money to Goodwill, Family Peace Center and KNIB

ROCKFORD (WREX)-Students at Rockford Lutheran give back to groups in our community.

Students partnered with Goodwill for its April mission of the month. According to the school, students collected more than two tons of gently used items for Goodwill.

The school then gave a check of more than $420 dollars to the Family Peace Center, the money it received from Goodwill for the donated items.

"I think it's a really cool idea. And it's a great way for students to get involved with the community, even though we can't. It's really difficult at this time. But we're making it work," Yariyana Goen-Yarbrough, Junior at Rockford Lutheran.

Rockford Lutheran's Eco Club also collected soft goods that will be donated to keep Northern Illinois Beautiful tomorrow.