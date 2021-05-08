Rain showers expected early for Mother’s Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As rain showers move into our area tonight, Mother's Day will see a soggy start. Next week will bring drier conditions as well as warmer temperatures.

Mother's Day:

With rain already falling in and around our area, this system is expected to bring the heavier rainfall later tonight and into the overnight hours. There is a possibility for these rain showers to transition into a rain/snow mix by the very early morning hours for Sunday.

Rain is expected with a possible mix into the very early morning hours of Sunday.

Chances for this wintry mix line up between the Stateline and I-88, primarily northern Illinois with our neighbors to the north staying on the dry side of this system.

There is little to no snow accumulation expected. By the time we get to the morning hours of Mother's Day, mostly rain is expected to fall. Rain fall totals will be between half an inch up to two inches in some locations. Areas south of I-88 will see the heaviest rainfall from this system.

As we near the lunch hour, these showers will be moving out of our area leaving us dry for the rest of the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected after the rain with temperatures in the middle 50s calling for a gloomier Mother's Day.

Trending warmer:

Next week is trending warmer.

As we head into the next week, changes in the temperatures are on their way! With a warmer trend ahead, we may still see frosty conditions into Monday night.

By Tuesday, we will see temperature highs in the 60s and they will gradually warm. Conditions will also remain dry for the first half of the next week. Rain chances return by Thursday.

By the end of the week, 70s make a pleasant return and stick around even into the extended forecast.