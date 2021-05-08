Pandemic gives boost as more states move to digital IDs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) --The card millions of people have used to prove their identity to everyone from police officers to liquor store owners may soon be a thing of the past as a growing number of states develop digital driver's licenses.

With the advent of digital wallets and boarding passes, people are relying more on their phones to prove their identity.

At least five states have implemented a mobile driver's license program. Three others -- Utah, Iowa and Florida -- intend to launch programs by next year, with more expected to follow suit.

Some critics argue that having so much personal data on someone's phone is risky, but industry leaders say there are safeguards in place.