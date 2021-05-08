ND governor vetoes penalizing state colleges over abortions

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has partially vetoed a bill aimed at penalizing the state’s 11 colleges and universities for funneling federal grant money to individuals or organizations that promote or perform abortions. The Republican governor said in his veto message late Friday that the sanctions are “problematic.” Burgum vetoed the portion of the bill that contains the sanctions. The Republican-led North Dakota Legislature passed the bill, which was primarily aimed at preventing North Dakota State University from funneling grant money to Planned Parenthood for sex education in the state.