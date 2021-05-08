Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful and Goodwill teamed up for clothing drive in order to clean up landfills

ROCKFORD (WREX)-When you think of spring cleaning, you probably think of loading up your trash can. That's what one group across the state worked to prevent today.

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful and Goodwill teamed up for several clothing drives across the state including in our area.

Groups also took linens and bed sheets to either be given out to those in need or shredded and made into other things like insulation.

Organizers say, the purpose of the event is to keep things out of the landfill.

"We obviously want to protect our environment and make the most use of our landfill space, and reduce recycle as much as we can," Kerry Keller, KNIB volunteer.

KNIB held clothing drives in Rockford, Roscoe and Loves Park in our area.