Hononegah wins third straight behind Anderson’s complete game shutout

ROCKTON (WREX) — Ryan Anderson threw a complete game shutout to lead Hononegah to a 4-0 victory on Saturday morning against Guilford, giving the Indians their third straight win. Anderson struck out nine batters, and also drove in a run to help himself out on the mound. Hononegah improves to 10-2 on the season (7-1 in the NIC-10).

"Just knowing that my defense works behind me, every pitch trying to get that first pitch strike, and just throw pitches that batters can get the bat on and our fielders can make plays," said Anderson reflecting on the win. "Fastball wasn't working too well so just kept throwing the curveball and I knew the defense had my back."

Head Coach Matt Simpson was proud of the way the southpaw handled adversity on the mound.

"Last inning, he was curveball, curveball, curveball, kind of lost the feel for the fastball, still had the curveball feel," said Simpson. "Obviously did a great job finishing it out."

The Indians turn their attention to Harlem for a two game series, playing away on Monday, then hosting the Huskies on Wednesday.