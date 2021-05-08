Frost Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/

THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s early this morning

will result in widespread frost formation.

* WHERE…Much of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN…Through 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&