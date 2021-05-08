Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 3:26 am
3:05 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Ogle IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s early this morning
will result in widespread frost formation.

* WHERE…Much of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN…Through 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

