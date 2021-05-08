Frost Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s early this morning
will result in widespread frost formation.
* WHERE…Much of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN…Through 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&