Coroner: 3 killed in Illinois blast were apparently fishing

NORTH UTICA, Ill. (AP) --A coroner says three men who died after apparently igniting an explosive powder near northern Illinois' Starved Rock State Park appeared to have been fishing along a river before the blast killed them.

LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch says the black powder was ignited Thursday evening in a hole along the Illinois River.

He says there was no device involved in the deadly explosion, although black powder can be used to make fireworks.

Ploch tells the Chicago Sun-Times the men suffered "pretty extensive injuries," and autopsies were planned. He says their names were not expected to be released until the middle of next week.