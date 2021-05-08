Charges: Illinois man stole $800K from disabled youth group

CHICAGO (AP) — The former executive director of a suburban Chicago nonprofit devoted to helping disabled children has been charged with stealing more than $800,000 from the group and using the money for personal expenses. Forty-five-year-old Stuart Nitzkin of Deerfield was charged with one count of wire fraud in a criminal information made public Thursday in federal court. The Chicago Tribune reports online records show the nonprofit Nitzkin worked for was the American Friends of the Israel Sport Center for the Disabled. That group is the U.S. chapter of a charity founded in 1960 that specializes in the physical and psychological rehabilitation of Israeli children and youth.