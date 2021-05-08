California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s energy policy and planning agency wants to transition new homes away from gas-powered appliances. The California Energy Commission released a draft building standards code Thursday that would require new homes to be equipped with circuits and panels that support all-electric appliances for heating, cooking and drying clothes. While the code doesn’t explicitly forbid gas, the commission hopes it will lead builders to construct all-electric structures as part of a growing effort to eliminate fossil fuels from buildings, which account for about one-quarter of the state’s annual greenhouse gas emissions.