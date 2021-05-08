Belvidere teachers build new garage for fellow teacher

BELVIDERE (WREX)—A couple of Belvidere teachers got to work on Saturday to help their fellow teacher.

A group of Belvidere North High School teachers, along with a couple of Methodists churches in the area, rebuilt a garage for a fellow teacher.

About a month ago, teacher Michele Bennet's garage collapsed.

Knowing she wouldn't be able to fix it or pay for it on her own, teachers raised enough money to knock down the old garage and build a new one for her.

"You just feel like this is how it should be. Neighbors should help neighbors. workers should help fellow workers and that's the way it's happening. It's been very encouraging and after a year of turmoil, it's nice to have something positive going on," said project coordinator Don Dexheimer.

The group was also able to get the proper permits for bennet's new garage.