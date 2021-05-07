Skip to Content

Top U.S., China and Russia diplomats urge cooperation BUT…

New
12:06 pm National news from the Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top diplomats from the United States, China and Russia are urging strengthened global cooperation, recognizing the need to tackle growing global challenges and an unprecedented pandemic. But they also sparred over their different world views and who’s to blame for the current threats to multilateralism. The  high-level U.N. Security Council meeting on Friday marked the first joint appearance, albeit virtually, by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his rival counterparts, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi who chaired the session as this month’s council president and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content