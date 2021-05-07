Rockford City Market kicks off the 12th outdoor season on May 21

ROCKFORD (WREX)-The Rockford City Market gears for its 12th outdoor season.

"The vendors, and the patrons, and the downtown community is what it's all about," says Peter Provenzano, Chairman of Rock River Development Partnership.

Here's what you can expect. 24 new vendors will join the market lineup. In total 54 vendors will attend starting on opening day and the market is bigger this year with more vendors and more space.

The market will expand their boundaries to accommodate social distancing between vendors and patrons.

"Come down. Be social. We created this ritual for the community and it's nothing if the community's not here," said Provenzano.

Rockford City Market kicks off their 12th outdoor season on Friday, May 21. It runs from late May to September.