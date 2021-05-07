Deadly police shootout prompts claims of abuse in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A bloody, hourslong gunbattle in a Rio de Janeiro slum is echoing into a new day, with authorities saying the police mission successfully eliminated two dozen criminals, while residents and activists claim human rights abuses. Protests continued Friday, a day after dozens of officers from Rio de Janeiro police stormed a favela targeting drug traffickers from one of Brazil’s most notorious criminal organizations. When the fighting stopped, there were 25 dead — one police officer and 24 people described by police as “criminals.” Some residents charge that some of the dead were “executed” and rights groups are calling on prosecutors to investigate the police operation.