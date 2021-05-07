Five cats die in fire on North State Street in Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) -- Ten area fire departments respond to a fire in a two-story duplex on North State Street in Belvidere Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of North State Street around 6 p.m. Friday. When they got there, fire was coming from the back of the house, according to Belvidere Lt. Chad Cunningham. Firefighters say no people were hurt, five cats died, and one cat was saved by firefighterse.

Lt. Cunningham says firefighters were able to save the structure of the house, but isn't sure if families will be able to move back in. The Red Cross is helping those families.

As of 7 p.m., North State Street is closed in the 700 block in both directions.

Belvidere firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.