Local roundup: Sayles strong in Hononegah win over Guilford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Braden Sayles threw six innings while striking out 11 batters to help Hononegah take down Guilford, 5-2, Friday afternoon. The Indians improve to 9-2 overall (6-1 in conference play). The two teams meet again Saturday.

In other local sports action, Stillman Valley's softball team beat Durand, 10-5, in non-conference play at the Davis Junction Softball Complex.

In college softball, Rockford University's season came to an end following a 9-4 loss to Benedictine Friday night. The Lady Regents lost to top-seeded Aurora earlier in the day after winning their NACC Tournament opener Thursday night. The Lady Regents finished the season with 23 wins, the program's most in a season in 15 years.

And the Rock Valley College soccer team lost to Elgin, 7-0.

