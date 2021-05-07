LaVine, White score 25 as Bulls beat Celtics 121-99

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine and Coby White each scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls overcame a big effort by Kemba Walker to beat the Boston Celtics 121-99. With their playoff hopes fading and fans at the United Center for the first time this season, the Bulls had their way with the Celtics. They led by 21 in the third quarter and put this one away after Boston got within eight in the fourth, scoring 12 straight. Chicago pulled within three games of Washington and 3 1/2 of Indiana for the final spots in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament with five to play.