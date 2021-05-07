Jury convicts Alabama officer of murder in 2018 shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jurors have convicted an Alabama police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head. The panel returned the verdict Friday against Huntsville police officer William “Ben” Darby. He was indicted in the killing of Jeffrey Parker in 2018. While prosecutors contend that 27-year-old Darby killed Parker without cause, the defense argued the shooting was justified because Parker posed a threat to Darby and other officers.