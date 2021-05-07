Josh Duggar released as he awaits trial on child pornography

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar has been released from an Arkansas jail as he awaits trial on federal charges that he possessed and downloaded child pornography. Duggar did not speak to reporters as he walked out of the Washington County jail on Thursday. A federal judge on Wednesday granted Duggar’s release. Duggar will be confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as his custodians. Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.