Glenn Close on 8 Oscar nods with no wins: I am not a loser

NEW YORK (AP) — Though Glenn Close has been nominated for eight Oscars without any wins, the distinguished actor wants to make one thing clear: she is not a loser. When “Minari” star Youn Yuh-jung won over Close at last month’s Academy Awards, the Los Angeles Times published the headline, “After 8 Oscar losses, Glenn Close is now tied as the most nominated actor without a win.” It prompted Emmy winner Sarah Paulson to tweet, “I wish this conversation would cease.” Close tells The Associated Press she didn’t see the article or Paulson’s tweet, but she quickly responded with: “First of all, I don’t think I’m a loser.”