Frosty weather brings us into a cool and rainy weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A late spring frost kicks off a cool and sometimes rainy weekend. While not a washout, adjust your weekend plans around some soaking showers.

Frosty Saturday:

We only have to deal with frosty conditions early Saturday morning. Within an hour after sunrise, the near-freezing temperatures are gone. We could cool near frosty levels again Sunday night, so don't put the covers away just yet.

The weekend starts out quiet, then turns rainy and cooler in a hurry.

The rest of Saturday features increasing clouds and cool weather. Temperatures just get to 60 degrees Saturday afternoon. We stay dry through this point, then keep an eye out for showers the further we go into Saturday evening.

Wet weekend weather:

Rain likely arrives after sunset, so your evening plans may not be bothered by rain. As we head into Saturday night, slightly heavier and steady showers set up around the Stateline. The most likely spots for a soaking are near and south of I-88. North of I-88, the rain looks to stay lighter, yet steady throughout the night.

Soaking rain showers slide in by Saturday night, and don't exit until late Sunday morning.

By Sunday morning, showers are still going. We might be cold enough by that point for a snowflake or two to mix in, but it would take a lot to go right conditions-wise for that to occur. If we see a rain/snow mix, no accumulation is expected. The rain showers slide out after 9 am. The rest of Sunday should remain dry and somewhat cloudy.

Forecast models show hefty amounts of rain in spots, with over 1" of rain possible.

Areas near and south of I-88 look to get the bulk of the weekend rain. Over 1" of rainfall is possible, and the area needs it! Drought conditions are in place near and east of I-39. Further north, up to 1/2" of beneficial rainfall is likely.

Mother's Day provides rain, breezy, and cool weather.

Mother's Day stays brisk after the rain showers leave. Temperatures only get into the middle 50's. Breezy northeast winds gust up to 30 mph, and add to the chill in the air.

Dry, warmer next week:

We get a break from the chilly and rainy weather, eventually. Monday brings back sunshine, but stays in the upper 50's. We warm a couple of degrees each day from there. Temperatures return to the middle 60's by Wednesday, and the 70's may be ahead by Friday.

Most of next week stays dry. There is a slight chance of rain on Thursday, however. We may see thunderstorms by next weekend. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy and quiet weather for much of the next week.