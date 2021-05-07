Frost and showers make for a chilly and damp Mother’s Day weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The end of another work week is near and with it comes the potential for frost. In addition to several frosty mornings, rain could dampen outdoor plans for Mother's Day.

Fabulous sunshine for late week:

A quick sprinkle or two early Friday is a distant memory by shortly after sunrise. Mostly sunny skies return for the end of the work week, but despite sunny conditions, temperatures remain on the cooler side. Highs to end the work week might not get out of the upper 50s in a few favored cool spots, with Rockford likely topping out into the lower 60s.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend for dry weather.

Get used to the slightly cooler temperatures ahead, because no sign of warmer weather appears likely through the upcoming weekend. Late next week could provide slightly more typical temperatures for early May.

Aside from the below-average temperatures, the late week sunshine does stick around into some of the weekend. Saturday is the pick of the weekend for outdoor activities, as rain chances remain minimal. Clouds Saturday increase through the morning and afternoon as highs top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Mother's Day showers:

Widespread rain is likely Sunday morning.

As clouds increase later in the day Saturday, Sunday brings the greatest chance for rain. Shower chances increase after sunset Saturday, lasting into at least part of the day Sunday.

Rain moves in after sunset Saturday.

Showers early Sunday taper by noon.

Mother's Day rain appear most likely before noon, with more isolated activity for the afternoon hours. For anyone with outdoor plans on Mother's Day, plan on needing the umbrella if brunch plans occur before noon. After that, a stroll outside the Anderson Japanese Gardens or at the Sinnissippi Gardens should be dry. Rainfall totals of up to an inch are possible, mainly south of I-88.

Frosty mornings ahead:

Be sure to cover tender plants or bring them inside Friday night.

Several mornings over the next five or six days feature the chance for patchy frost. The most likely period for widespread frost comes in Friday night, with lows in the middle 30s likely in Rockford. This means outlying areas could be closer to the freezing point of 32°. Take precautions to either bring in plants or cover them up. Temperatures flirt with the 30s through Monday night.