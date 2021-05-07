Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT /1 AM EDT/

TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Low temperatures as low as 32 to 36 will result in

widespread frost formation.

* WHERE…Much of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN…From midnight CDT /1 AM EDT/ tonight to 8 AM CDT /9 AM

EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&