Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Carroll County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Buchanan, Jackson, Dubuque, Jones, Clinton
and Delaware Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess, Stephenson and
Carroll Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&