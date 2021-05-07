Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Buchanan, Jackson, Dubuque, Jones, Clinton

and Delaware Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess, Stephenson and

Carroll Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&