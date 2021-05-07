Doctors in Nepal warn of major crisis as virus cases surge

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Across the border from a devastating surge in India, doctors in Nepal are warning of a major crisis as daily coronavirus cases hit a record and hospitals are running out of beds and oxygen. Nepal reported 9,070 new confirmed cases on Thursday, compared to 298 a month ago. The number of fatalities also reached its highest with 58 on Wednesday and 54 on Thursday, for a total of 3,529. The head of Hospital for Advanced Medicine & Surgery in Kathmandu says even if beds were made available, there is a huge scarcity of oxygen and we are not at the peak of this crisis. A lockdown was imposed last month and this week, Nepal stopped both domestic and international flights.