Death toll in Mexico City subway collapse rises to 26

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The death toll from the collapse of an elevated section of the Mexico City metro rose to 26 after an injured passenger died at a hospital. A total of 33 victims remained hospitalized Friday, recovering from injuries suffered in the Monday accident. A total of about 80 people were injured when support beams supporting part of the elevated subway line failed. Most of those have been treated and released. Monday night’s accident was one of the deadliest in the history of the subway, and questions quickly arose about the structural integrity of the mass transit system, among the world’s busiest.