Davies, Pederson lead Cubs over Pirates 3-2, 4th win in row

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Davies allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings, Rex Brothers got his first save in eight years and the Chicago Cubs held on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2, extending their winning streak to four. Joc Pederson had three hits and an RBI for the Cubs, who were coming off a three-game sweep of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Javier Báez and David Bote had two hits each. Chicago got back to .500 at 16-16. Pittsburgh has lost seven of eight. The Pirates have six runs in their last five games.