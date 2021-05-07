Carlos Rodón, White Sox beat Royals 3-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Rodón struck out eight in six innings, Zack Collins homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Friday night. The Royals were blanked for the second straight game in part of a six-game losing streak, all to division opponents. Rodón (5-0) limited the Royals to five hits. Kansas City threatened with two on and one out in the fourth, but the righty worked out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts. Relievers Codi Heuer, Aaron Bummer and Liam Hendriks worked the final three innings to complete the shutout. Hendriks earned with sixth save.