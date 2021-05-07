Breeze eases plan to rely on students as flight attendants

A start-up airline is scrapping its plan to hire only college students as flight attendants because the approach didn’t draw enough job applicants. Breeze Airways on Friday began posting job listings without the requirement that flight attendants enroll in online classes at a Utah college. The unusual arrangement had run into opposition from the flight attendants’ union, which has fought to turn the job into a career path. Utah-based Breeze Airways hopes to start flights in the coming weeks. The airline was started by David Neeleman, who founded JetBlue Airways two decades ago.