Belgian court OKs extradition of Greek far-right lawmaker

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Brussels prosecutor’s office says a Greek far-right member of the European Parliament arrested last month in Belgium can be extradited to Greece to serve a 13-year prison sentence. Ioannis Lagos has until Monday to appeal the Brussels court’s decision. The office did not say Friday when Lagos, who had refused to be extradited upon his arrest, will be delivered to Greek authorities, citing “obvious security reasons.” Lagos has been living in Brussels since a Greek court in October convicted him and 17 other former Greek parliament members from the extreme-right Golden Dawn party of leading a criminal organization, or being members in it.