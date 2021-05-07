Ahead of Harris meeting, Mexico president accuses US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says that Mexico has complained to U.S. officials about their alleged financing for an anticorruption group that he said has engaged in political activity against his administration. He made the announcement at a news conference shortly before a scheduled online meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. López Obrador displayed tax records that appeared to show payments from the U.S. government to Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, which has issued reports critical of some of López Obrador’s major initiatives, including the cancellation of a partially built Mexico City airport and the construction of a tourist train around the Yucatan Peninsula.