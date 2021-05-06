Wyoming politicians avoid Liz Cheney peril ahead of vote

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Elected officials in Wyoming aren’t sticking their necks out in defense of Liz Cheney as she faces ouster from House GOP leadership. Cheney was among 10 Republicans in the House to vote for President Donald Trump’s impeachment on charges that he incited the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Cheney now faces removal as the No. 3 Republican in House leadership for continuing to counter Trump’s false claim that fraud deprived him of reelection. Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon and Republican Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis all have refused to voice support for Cheney before she faces a likely leadership vote next week.