With ambassador picks, Biden faces donor vs. diversity test

President Joe Biden is facing a fresh challenge to his oft-repeated commitment to diversity in his administration: assembling a diplomatic corps that gives a nod to key political allies and donors while staying true to a campaign pledge to appoint ambassadors who look like America. More than 100 days into his administration, Biden has put forward just 11 ambassador nominations and has more than 80 such slots still to fill around the globe. Administration officials this week signaled that Biden is ready to ramp up ambassador nominations. White House officials say Biden is putting a premium on broadening representation in one of the historically least diverse areas of government.