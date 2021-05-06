Skip to Content

Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board to grant millions to local organizations

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
7:17 am NewsPositive Local NewsTop Stories
Winnebago County Mental Health Web Pic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board is giving millions of dollars to different group in the region as a part of its grant program.

Funding of $8.8 million will support areas of mental health treatment, case management, crisis response services and community support.

The board will fully fund 11 different proposals totaling more than $6 million.

It will also partially fund four different proposals totaling more than $2.5 million.

Maggie Polsean

Maggie Polsean is an anchor for 13 News Today. Born and raised in Rockford, she is excited to be back home working for the station she grew up watching. Maggie is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and Christian Life high school in Rockford.

More Stories

Skip to content