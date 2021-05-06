Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board to grant millions to local organizations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board is giving millions of dollars to different group in the region as a part of its grant program.



Funding of $8.8 million will support areas of mental health treatment, case management, crisis response services and community support.



The board will fully fund 11 different proposals totaling more than $6 million.



It will also partially fund four different proposals totaling more than $2.5 million.