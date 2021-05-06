Suspect in Rockford officer-involved crash wanted on warrants, including furlough violation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Devonte Flint, the Rockford man charged in a deadly officer-involved crash, was wanted on multiple warrants at the time of the crash, including a furlough violation from two years prior, according to Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley.

April 25: Day of officer-involved deadly crash

Rockford SCOPE officers attempted to pull over a black Toyota Camry driven by Flint, in the area of Whitman and Church Streets, according to Hanley. He said it's unknown at this time the violation that prompted the traffic stop. According to officials, the Camry sped off and officers did not chase the vehicle.

A short time later, other Rockford officers several miles away from the initial stop spotted Flint's vehicle on 9th street. The officer did not activate its emergency lights and instead put down stop sticks. According to Hanley, the vehicle driven by Flint sped off after the stop sticks punctured its tires, where it crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Harrison and 9th Street.

The crash killed Raymond Jackson, 43, and left two children, 11 and 3, injured. According to Hanley, just minutes after the crash, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea activated the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force, as the incident involved Rockford Police officers.

According to Hanley, at the time of the crash, Flint had 40 grams of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine on him. Flint is still in the hospital recovering from injuries sustained in the crash. He was charged with failure to reduce speed and failure to stop at a traffic control device.

Hanley said the dash cam video from Rockford Police squad cars will not be released as there may be pending criminal charges from the crash against Flint.

Flint's background

Hanley spent much of the update providing information about Flint's background, detailing 3 warrants out for his arrest at the time of the crash.

The first warrant was for delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen firearm. In a separate incident, Flint was charged with delivery of a controlled substance. Hanley said he was arrested on those charges and in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.

Some time later, Flint was released on furlough to attend the Men's Life Recovery Program at the Rockford Rescue Mission, which requires court approval. According to Hanley, Flint was discharged from the rescue mission's program, when he turned himself in to the Winnebago County Jail.

Flint was then released on furlough again, according to Hanley, to attend the Salvation Army's Men's Rehabilitation Program. In Oct. 2019, Flint failed to appear in court while on furlough, according to Hanley, and a bench warrant was issued.

During the time Flint was on furlough in 2019, Hanley said he was charged with aggravated battery to a pregnant person and domestic battery, a warrant which is still outstanding. Fast forward to April 2021, Flint is charged with another count of aggravated battery to a pregnant person in a separate incident with a different pregnant victim.

"The significance of that is when he's released from the hospital he will be going to the Winnebago County Jail on those warrants," Hanley said.

Flint on furlough

"There are countless reasons someone can be furloughed, probably the most common is a medical furlough. If someone is having a medical issue they can be furloughed to the hospital," Hanley said.

Hanley said another common reason for a furlough is the reason Flint was furloughed twice, to reduce bond by participating in recovery programs.

He said the office of the state's attorney will look into what happens after an inmate is furloughed and does not participate in the reason for the furlough.

"Does the rescue mission have an obligation to notify the sheriff's office for example? Those are questions I need to get the answers to and will, and even when I have the answers we need to review those policies and procedures."

Hanley emphasized that furloughs are a part of the criminal justice system and the blame lies on Flint, not the judge, for the decision to walk out on the recovery program.