Stateline event planners split between optimism and caution ahead of potential reopening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It doesn't take long in a conversation to find out Ted O'Donnell loves Rockford and celebrating the 4th of July. The Co-Chair for Rockford's 4th of July Civic Committee celebrated what felt like a major victory in March when the city approved a parade and fireworks show, but there could be even more good news before the yearly celebration kicks off.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced on Thursday that the state will move to the bridge phase on May 14, and will be eligible to fully reopen on June 11, without any capacity limits.

If metrics are in place to go into phase five, the 4th of July parade and fireworks should would be one of the first events in Rockford that could be celebrated in a way that largely resembles life before COVID.

"Now they'll be able to put something on their calendar that's a certainty to happen," O'Donnell said. "They can count on it, they know the parade is going to happen. They can bring the family up, get the candy, and have a great time."

RACVB President and CEO John Groh believes the announcement gives him and event planners more clarity going forward.

"Having this announcement about next week and then a month later for potential phase five gives clarity to the marketplace," Groh said. "It gives clarity to planners about what they might expect and what will be permissible in Illinois."

But even with that added clarity, Groh is skeptical that events will jump back to normal in the Stateline immediately. In fact, he thinks it will take more than a year for a full return to a normal event schedule.

"That doesn't mean recovery happens on June 11th, the potential date for phase five," Groh said. "It's going to be a couple years I think before we make it to full recovery compared to 2019."

For a full breakdown of what changes for Illinois' Bridge Phase, click here.