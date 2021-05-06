Rockford Fire Chief Bergsten reflects on legacy as final day draws near

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One first responder says goodbye after a nearly three-decade career with the Rockford Fire Department. Chief Derek Bergsten's last day is Friday.

13 News sat down with him to talk about his legacy and the advice he has for the next chief and new firefighters.

As someone who grew up in the community and who went on to serve the department that he later went on to lead, Chief Bergsten says this job has always been personal to him and it's been an incredible ride.

He adds that even though he's leaving, Rockford will always be his home.

"It gets a little emotional, but it's very humbling to think that I played a part in making this department better," Chief Bergsten says.

Bergsten first joined the Rockford Fire Department in 1994, but he says the seeds of leadership were planted in him at a much younger age.

"That was instilled within me as a young person working at my family's restaurant and my father who was a volunteer firefighter who got me interested in it," Bergsten recalls.

He rose up the ranks, and in 2008, he swore to serve the citizens of Rockford as only the 11th chief in the history of Rockford Fire, which dates back to the mid-1800s.

"This is my home and this is what I was sworn to protect, hopefully I made it better than when I was first hired," Bergsten says.

Under Bergsten's tenure, the department started the Mobile Integrated Healthcare program, which brings resources to underserved communities, and paramedics to those with chronic health conditions. Rockford Fire was one of the first in the state to use it, something Bergsten says he's very proud of.

"We got great men and women who continue to do that and hopefully expand that in the future," Bergsten adds.

But after more than 25 years, Bergsten is headed west to Fort Collins, Colorado.

The veteran laughed as he talked about the new training he has to do to fight wild fires and conduct mountain rescues.

But as Bergsten prepares to head out, a new class of firefighters will be sworn in.

His advice is simple: "Get engaged with the community because that's who we are here to serve and I think that really makes this job worthwhile when you can see the impacts that you're having on the citizens that we respond to every day."

A career comes full circle as others take the oath.

Bergsten says that group of firefighters sworn in Thursday will have an impact on this community that they don't even realize yet.

And he says he's happy to step down and give someone else the chance to serve at the helm for Rockford Fire.

But until a new, permeant chief is picked, Bob Vertiz will lead Rockford Fire until his retirement in July.